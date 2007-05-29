911EP® Introduces The Light Flare

JACKSONVILLE, FL.—911EP®, part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, introduces Lite Flare, an LED Flare. The Lite Flare is a rugged, convenient, safe and bright transportable flare that can be seen from more than a mile away.

Available in red LEDs, the Lite Flare is long-lasting, with over 400 hours of on-time. The Lite Flare is convenient, storing easily in a trunk, glove compartment or safety box. Strong enough to drive over, the Lite Flare has a well-thought-out case design that resists snow, water or fuel spills.

The Lite Flare is perhaps the most practical, bright and long-lasting flare on the market, and is available from 911EP in packs of six.

This product is now available from 911EP. For more information, call (800) 863-6911 or visit www.911EP.com.

