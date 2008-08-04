Code 3, Inc. Names Tompkins President

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI—Dale Tompkins was named President of Code 3, Inc., a manufacturer of safety equipment, lighting and electronics for police and fire departments, emergency medical services and the construction industry.

Tompkins previously was President of Brunswick Entertainment Enterprises, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brunswick Corporation, and also held senior positions in the Mercury Marine Division and ThyssenKrupp AC/Giddings & Lewis.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.