F117 Economical Version LED Lightbar!

Once the F117E3 in your hands installation is easy and actually, it’s easy to get them in your hands.

LED Power: 66PCS 3W LED;

Dimension: 120cm L x 30cm W x 5.6cm H(48.0 “Long x 11.8 " Wide x 2.2 “High);

Colour Available: Blue , amber and Blue-Red combination color;

Mounting: Gutter Mounting;

Features：



durable LED light bar built with polycarbonate lenses and an aluminium chasis to ensure although strong, remains lightweight. Choose from Linear, or TIR module options.

Traffic director and other LED lighting options available

Supplied with mounting brackets

R990 Available with pre-configuredcontroller on request

Gutter Brackets available : MS080,MS130,MSA210

A13-76 Cigarette lighter plug available : A13-56 ,

With 8-core Cable:1. ON/OFF 2. Flash Pattern Selection

With 12-core Cable:

1. On/off

2. 50% Power

3. On/off For Take Downs And Alley Lights

4. Activates Take Downs And Alley Lights

5. Takedown

6. Flash Pattern Selection

7. Left Arrow

8. Right Arrow

9. Left Alley Light

10. Right Alley Light