LED Outfitters Introduces the New LBX4

The newest and hottest surface mount LED light heads to hit the market. Each LED unit is available in both solid and split colors. Colors flash simultaneous or alternating with 19 different patterns. They can be synchronized to work together with many other LED modules. The size of these light heads allow them to be mounted in numerous locations such as: grilles, bumpers, dash, deck, or on the optional license plate bracket. They can also be mounted in a dual housing to create a dual light head (sold separately). Each light head comes standard with a black mounting flange and hardware.



Product Features:

• Generation III LED technology

• Surface mount LED module

• 4 1Watt Lumiled LEDs in every module

• 19 Flash Patterns

• Voltage: 12v DC Current Draw: 400mA

• 4.8" wide x 1.6" high x 1.3" deep

• 4 wires for simple set-up - 1 pos, 1 Neg, 1 pattern and 1 sync

• Sync wire to be synchronized to work together with many other LED modules

• Simultaneous or alternating flashing

Visit www.LEDOutfitters.com for more information.