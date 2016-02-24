New LED Strobe Beacon - SPOT

Clean and simple look. Screwless Structure. Designed by Dutch engineer. Four mounts. Three-screw mount, magnetic mount, Flexi-Din, single screw mount.

Feature:

1. Clean and simple look. Screwless Structure. Designed by Dutch engineer.

2. Four mounts. Three-screw mount, magnetic mount, Flexi-Din, single screw mount.

3. 12 Fresnel lens are used for the center light source. Horizontal light output ensures visibility at distance.

4. Synchronization and alternation of multiple beacons under different wiring modes.

5. The lampshade is made of UV-resistant PC, base made of aluminum alloy to facilitate heat dissipation and extend life span.

6. ECE R65 Class1;SAE Class1 certified.

7. 8 flash patterns. 10-30V DC.

8. IP67 waterproof rating.

9. Max speed of 140Km/h under magnetic mount.