Safety Lighting and Equipment Introduces the Pinnacle All-LED Lightbar by SoundOff Signal

Safety Lighting and Equipment, a leading provider of public safety vehicle equipment and installation services, introduces the Pinnacle All-LED Lightbar by SoundOff Signal. The Pinnacle is built with SoundOff Signal’s new and exclusive “Fusion Technology” optics that disperse an even distribution of light with a super wide angle output.

Features:

• Innovative optics design, Fusion Technology, the first ever optics designed much like a lighthouse to boost the light farther & wider for a bright, safe warning signal.

• Super bright Gen3 LEDs. Inboard modules have 6 LEDs. Corner Modules have 12 Gen3 LEDs. Takedown has 6 LEDs while the Alley lights are a high powered, multi-LED chip.

• Super powerful Gen3 LED Takedown & Alley lights standard.

• Split Arrow option illuminates every other diode each module along the length of the lightbar. (Available only on Clear Lens lightbars.)

• Clear Lenses or Color Lenses in Blue, Red, Amber or Green.

• Available with built in GTT Opticom Traffic Pre-emption

• Available lengths: 36, 42, 48, 54 & 60 inches.

• 5 Year No Hassle Warranty.

Pricing and Availability

The Pinnacle Lightbar can be ordered at Safety Lighting and Equipment, starting at $1199. Each Lightbar is custom made and personalized to the department’s specification. Each lightbar includes vehicle specific brackets. Call 508-252-6900 or visit www.SafetyLightingandEquipment.com

About Safety Lighting and Equipment

Safety Lighting and Equipment, located in Rehoboth Ma, provides agencies with safe, reliable and user friendly vehicles and equipment. We take the time to work with fleet managers one-on-one to ensure all needs are met, while staying within budget. It is our belief that officer safety is of the utmost importance, which is why we do not cut corners on our installations. All Safety Lighting and Equipment installations utilize GXL wire (as required by major auto manufacturers), weatherproof splices, and OEM style connectors without exception. Buying top quality equipment is useless if not installed correctly. Our 3 year/Unlimited Mile Warranty is second to none, and displays our quality and commitment to our customers. For more information, including agency references, visit www.SafetyLightingandEquipment.com