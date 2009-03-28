Whacker Technologies, Inc. Announces the All New Traffic Cleaner 4 LED Lighthead

Whacker Technologies is proud to announce the release of the all new Traffic Cleaner 4 LED surface mount lighthead. The Traffic Cleaner 4 is a compact, surface-mount warning light which utilizes four 1 watt LEDs. It’s available in solid or split color combinations. This light can be powered by 12 VDC or 24 VDC or anything in between. The Traffic Cleaner 4 comes with 26 patterns which are selectable by the user. Syncronize multiple units to flash simultaneously or to alternate with each other. Use it as a grill light, deck light or mount it anywhere on your vehicle.

Features:

• Generation III LED surface mount lighthead

• Weather and vibration resistant

• Self-contained 26 patterns

• Alternating or simultaneous flashing

• 4 wires for simple set-up - 1 pos, 1 Neg, 1 sync, 1 hi/lo

Specifications:

• Voltage: 12-24 VDC

• 4 one watt LED elements

• Average current draw: 500mA@12.8 VDC

• Max current draw: 700mA@12.8 VDC

• 5.48" wide x 1.46" high x 1.09" deep

Colors:

• Red, Blue, White, Amber, Green along with split colors

Visit www.whackerusa.com for more information or call (718) 408-1349.