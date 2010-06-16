TerraHawk Announces Slashed Prices on All Demo Models

TerraHawk slashes prices on demo models! All trade show demos, with low mileage slashed to $89,500 (30% off regular price) AND comes with one year warranty.

Designed for ease of deployment and rapid response, the versatile, mobile response unit is being used by law enforcement, sheriff’s departments and emergency responders who have are looking for more efficient and versatile means to conduct surveillance operations or respond to emergency situations.

The patented technology provides the first-ever aerial command center that can be easily deployed by one person within two minutes. Four-wheel drive capability, combined with ease of deployment, make the M.U.S.T. the perfect response platform.

For more information on TerraHawk, LLC, visit http://terrahawkllc.com