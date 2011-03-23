TerraHawk, LLC receives GSA Contract for MUST Mobile Utility Surveillance Tower

TerraHawk LLC, through Grande Truck Center of San Antonio, TX, an approved Ford vehicle supplier, has recently been awarded a federal supply contract for the TerraHawk MUST through the General Services Administration.

The General Services Administration or GSA, an independent agency of the United States government, and its GSA Advantage is an online purchasing service created within the GSA organization. It provides a streamlined, efficient purchasing portal for federal agencies to acquire goods and services, and verifies contractors are qualified to sell to the federal government.

This GSA pricing schedule sets the fixed prices at which federal agencies can purchase the TerraHawk MUST and optional equipment during the term of its contract with GSA (a 5 year primary term). Non-federal government buyers can also purchase through GSAs.