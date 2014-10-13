Gamber-Johnson Announces a NEW TabCruzer® Vehicle Docking Station for Getac T800 8.1-Inch Rugged Tablet

Stevens Point, WI – Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting, announces a new TabCruzer® vehicle docking station designed for the Getac T800 8.1-inch Windows rugged tablet. Gamber-Johnson is currently taking orders for the Getac T800 docking station.

The TabCruzer® T800 docking station joins the growing line of Gamber-Johnson docking stations made for Getac computers which include the B300, S400, V110 and F110. The T800 dock is a very compact design and will provide the perfect mobile solution for applications where vehicle cabin space is at a premium.

The TabCruzer T800 docking station features bottom-facing ports making it easy to route cables for any vehicle or forklift mounting application. The dock is designed to accommodate the T800’s expandable SnapBack add-ons: the SmartCard & RFID reader or extended battery are integrated extensions of the T800 and simply snap on the back of the T800 and fit comfortably into the docking station. The dock also accommodates the T800 X-Hand Strap, an option every mobile professional will find useful. A push and turn lock makes docking and undocking the computer easy – this is especially important in a mobile application; the keyed lock provides added security for theft deterrence.

The TabCruzer T800 docking station provides port replication and optional TRI-Pass antenna pass-through to simultaneously connect GPS, WWAN, and WLAN roof-mounted antennas. Port replication includes Ethernet, (2) USB 3.0, Ethernet, Serial, and Input power to support a complete mobile office solution. The docking station is supported with Gamber-Johnson’s three-year limited warranty.

The TabCruzer T800 vehicle docking station is designed for the rugged mobile environment and tested to

MIL-STD-810G shock/vibration testing and crash tested to SAE J1455 Standards. The T800 dock attaches to any existing Gamber-Johnson Motion Attachment; Gamber-Johnson offers a full line of Vehicle Bases, Poles, and Motion Attachments to complete the mounting system.

Gamber-Johnson T800 Docking Station models:

7160-0565-00 – Getac T800 Vehicle Docking Station – NO RF

– Getac T800 Vehicle Docking Station – NO RF 7160-0565-03 – Getac T800 Vehicle Docking Station – TRI RF (SMA)

Contact your Gamber-Johnson Sales Representative to place your order NOW.

Availability for the New Getac T800 Vehicle Docking Station: January, 2015