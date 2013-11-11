Gamber-Johnson Announces its New Docking Station for the Panasonic Toughbook 31 Computer

Stevens Point, Wisc. – Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting, announces its new Vehicle Docking Station for the Panasonic 31 computer. The new 31 docking station joins a product line of docking stations for Panasonic computers that include the H2, A1, B1, G1, 19 and 53.

The NEW 31 Docking Station is now better than ever; we’ve incorporated Gamber-Johnson’s QUALITY standards and added new innovative features to make a smaller, more functional design that provides improved vehicle cabin ergonomics and the same Gamber-Johnson reliability you’ve come to trust in.

We’ve transformed the 31 Dock to include new features –like a new interlock button that ensures your computer is properly positioned on the dock before you can engage the docking connector. We’ve also redesigned the integrated the power supply which decreased the overall size of the dock; but the best part is that we now offer a power supply upgrade kit so that a non-powered dock can be upgraded in-the-field.

The footprint of this new dock is much smaller and lighter than our previous model. We’ve cut down the rear corners and bottom of the dock making it easier to position close to the instrument panel and rotate for driver viewing. The front of the dock also covers less area making it easier to access console radios and equipment.

Gamber-Johnson follows proven design and manufacturing processes to ensure quality is built into every product - quality means low failure rates and greater work efficiency. We also care about your safety, so we design and test our docks to MIL-STD 810G and Panasonic Toughbook specifications and also perform shock and crash tests to ensure our dock exceeds established safety standards.