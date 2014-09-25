Havis Docking Station for the Getac V110 Notebook

Now Shipping: The new DS-GTC-300 Series Docking Station for the Getac V110 Fully Rugged Convertible Notebook.

The Havis Docking Station for the Getac V110 Fully Rugged Convertible Notebook brings you the best computing solution for all your business needs. The DS-GTC-300 Series Docking Station offers computer charging, security, and connection to peripherals in medical, enterprise, and in-vehicle workplaces. Maximize your productivity with this rugged yet lightweight dock, which has been built with theft deterrence, longevity and stability in mind.

Learn more here: http://customers.havis.com/index.php/product-news/getac-v110