Wood County Sheriff’s Department’s Gamber-Johnson Mounts Still Functional after Vehicle Rollover

When the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin — responsible for protecting and serving nearly 74,000 residents within 800 square miles — was awarded grant funds to implement a mobile computer solution for their fleet, they partnered with Baycom Inc., located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to find a solution. Baycom selected a Gamber-Johnson docking station system for the Panasonic Toughbook 30 computer. “When we select a mounting solution,” notes Tim Cooney, Product Manager at Baycom, Inc, “we always look at the reliability and safety of the entire mounting system. Gamber-Johnson’s bases and docking stations are designed to specifically fit the footprint of each automobile or laptop computer, which makes them more stable and ultimately more reliable.”

A recent example of the importance of a mounting solution that keeps the laptop where it’s supposed to be – mounted safely and securely in the docking station – Lieutenant Laude, of the Wood County Sherriff’s Department cites, “An officer was responding to a reported injury/accident about 20 miles away and as he drove there his automobile hydroplaned around a curve. The car flipped and traveled down the road on its top for 150 to 200 feet. I saw a photo from the crash and was amazed that the laptop hadn’t moved. It was exactly where it was supposed to be and it was still working amid all this wreckage.”

“We choose Gamber-Johnson for our clients because their mounting solutions are durable, reliable and safe. But also because of their attitude — everyone at Gamber-Johnson is on the same page and run a business in which the customer truly comes first. They help us find solutions to get our customers up and running as fast as possible, they have excellent lead times and they are proud of their products and stand behind them with a great warranty,” concludes Cooney. “But the image that now sticks in my mind when I’m asked why I work with Gamber-Johnson is the photo of the Panasonic Toughbook computer — still fully functional — in that crushed vehicle. And while it’s remarkable that the computer is still running, more importantly I think to myself, ‘wow, take a look at where that laptop is — it’s right where it’s supposed to be.’ Talk about officer safety.”

