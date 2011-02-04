Go Rhino! Unveils New Heavy Duty Partition

Go Rhino! Unveils their new heavy duty Partition. Now available is a sliding window partition as well as a 50/50 partition with a flat panel option or a recessed panel option. They are easy to install with no drilling necessary. The partitions have adjustable mounting to conform to officers of all sizes without purchasing multiple brackets. Partitions come complete with all mounting hardware, brackets, metal side panels and clear upper side panels. Call for vehicle availability (888) 427-4466 or visit us at www.gorhinopd.com