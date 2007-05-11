Emergency Vehicle Supply Introduces New Supplier

NOW AVAILABLE AT EVS ON-LINE: PUGS COMMAND CABINETS

Emergency Vehicle Supply is pleased to introduce PUGS Command Cabinets, a provider of US-made Command Cabinets, Consoles, Storage Units and Weapon Lockers specifically designed to fit most SUVs and vans used for emergency response.

PUGS Command Cabinets provides emergency responders the efficiency to organize their equipment by transforming their vehicles into self-sufficient command stations. Highly organized emergency response vehicles not only cut treatment time, it helps make emergency responders’ jobs easier and safer. PUGS customized cabinets ensure everything is in place for quick and speedy action!

PUGS products feature tough construction combined with field-tested design solutions. The following is a sampling of cabinet configuration options available:

Hanging File drawers, Laptop Stations, and Utility Drawers with compression latches

Command Board surface with 45° tilting acrylic work surface

300-lb capacity vertical Aluminum Slides to secure SCBA units, fire extinguishers, and tools

Radio face plate panel customized to fit radios, power outlets, inverters switches and voltage monitors

Backboard storage for standard or folding backboards

Storage compartments with hinged doors and optional locks

Aluminum Pan drawers for heavier tools and water rescue gear

The PUGS product line and a downloadable PUGS brochure are now available at www.EmergencyVehicleSupply.com.

About Emergency Vehicle Supply



Emergency Vehicle Supply provides bumper-to-bumper solutions for upfitting fleet vehicles and represents over 40 vehicle equipment manufacturers and over 5,000 vehicle products for emergency response vehicles.