Gamber-Johnson Introduces New Chevrolet Caprice Police Patrol Vehicle Solution

Stevens Point, WI – Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting solutions, introduces a complete vehicle solution designed specifically for the 2011-2012 Chevrolet Caprice Police Patrol Vehicle (PPV). The solution includes a vehicle specific console box, a passenger side vehicle base and a full trunk shelf.

The new console box is a low profile, no-drill vehicle specific console box. The console box attaches directly the Chevrolet Caprice PPV, without the need to order a separate top plate or vehicle leg kit and ships fully assembled. The console was designed to work with the vehicle’s current configuration. The console box attaches to the existing tunnel plate in the Caprice and is notched out to work around the center console shifter. Due to a higher transmission hump the console box was designed to work with radio control heads only to allow for passenger side egress in an emergency situation. A computer can be center pole mounted to keep the computer away from the air bag zone.

Key product components of the Chevrolet Caprice PPV Console Box include:

There are two versions of the Chevrolet Caprice PPV Console Box. Both include all standard faceplates (full faceplates ordered separately) and filler panels. One version of the console also comes with a driver side armrest and internal dual cup holders (Item No. 7160-0379) and the other version is just the console box (Item No. 7160-0378).

Optional accessories include:
- Passenger side armrest (Item No. 7110-0999)
- 4.5" Accessory Mounting Box (Item No. 7110-1000) – has two mounting positions to offset closer or further away from the shifter. Box can hold an extra radio control head or accessories such as an additional remote head, internal cup holder, shallow interior pocket, 12 volt knock-out filler panel, etc…
- Brother printer box (Item No. 7160-0126) can be mounted to the right of the shifter. Please note this option doesn't allow for the computer to be center mounted, you will need to use the vehicle base.
- MCS-CUPHOLD2 can be mounted to the right of the shifter

Optional accessories include:

The passenger side vehicle base (Item No. 7160-0381) is a no-drill solution that works with both carpeted and vinyl floors for the Chevrolet Caprice PPV. A support brace is recommended and can be attached using a bolt behind the dash trim or any other secure mounting point.



The full trunk shelf (Item No. 7160-0380) is designed specifically to allow radios, computers, modems and other equipment to be trunk mounted into the Chevrolet Caprice PPV. The shelf securely latches in the closed position with an easy to use automatic locking center lock and uses a magnetic holdout that keeps the shelf open when you are parked on a slight decline. The trunk shelf is rated at 150lbs.

