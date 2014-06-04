Gamber-Johnson Receives Presidential Award for Exports

Washington, D.C.- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker today presented Gamber-Johnson LLC with the President’s “E” Award for Exports at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. The “E” Awards are the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

“We are greatly honored to receive the President’s “E” Award. Since 2011, Gamber-Johnson’s export business has continued to grow exponentially and has significantly contributed to our overall growth,” states Brian Wagner, President of Gamber-Johnson. “Through the outstanding effort of our team and support from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the State of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Centergy and the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership, we are now doing business in more than 20 countries worldwide.”

“Gamber-Johnson has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The “E” Awards Committee was very impressed with Gamber-Johnson’s flexibility in developing unique regional sales and distribution strategies. The company’s focus on redesign of products for international markets was also particularly impressive. Gamber-Johnson’s achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and creates American jobs,” said Secretary Pritzker in her congratulatory letter to the company announcing its selection as an award recipient.

Gamber-Johnson, located in Stevens Point, WI, is a global, leading manufacturer of rugged mounting systems, docking stations and related products for mobile communications, computers and other electronic equipment for fleet vehicle and other mobility applications.

U.S. exports of goods and services hit an all-time record of $2.3 trillion in 2013. Nationally, jobs supported by exports reached more than 11 million last year, up 1.6 million since 2009. Launched earlier this month, NEI/Next, a new phase of President Obama’s National Export Initiative, works to boost economic growth and support additional American jobs by assisting more U.S. companies of all sizes in exporting to more markets across the globe.

Gautam Malik, Director of Operations, comments, “If you are not exporting you are missing 95% of the world’s population. Export is a pillar of our strategy to grow. There is a value of having a strategically-crafted export expansion plan. Exporting is achievable if: you know the strategy behind trade finance, can identify and manage channel partners, conduct sufficient market research to pinpoint the correct countries to enter, understand legal compliance, and have a cohesive go-to-market strategy and brand promise.” Malik leads the international expansion efforts for Gamber-Johnson.

President Kennedy revived the World War II “E” symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America’s exporters. The “E” Award Program was established by Executive Order 10978 on December 5, 1961. Four years of successive export growth and an applicant’s demonstration of an innovative international marketing plan that led to the increase in exports is a significant factor in making the award.

U.S. companies are nominated for the “E” Award for Exports through the Department of Commerce’s U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service office network, located within the Department’s International Trade Administration, which has offices in 108 U.S. cities and more than 70 countries to help U.S. exporters.

A total of 66 U.S. companies were presented with the President’s “E” Award this year.