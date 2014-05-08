Go Rhino! Introduces its Modular and One-Piece Dominator III Series Wheel-to-Wheel SideSteps

GO RHINO! Products® is proud to introduce its Modular and One-Piece Dominator III Series Wheel-to-Wheel SideSteps. They are the ultimate in looks and functionality with their drop down step. These new side steps are made of 3" round tubing and come in black powder coat with a 5 year warranty or polished stainless finish with a limited lifetime warranty. Modular version will ship UPS. If you ever thought about putting a set of side steps on your vehicle, you’ve got to have the Dominator III!

All Dominator III Sidesteps Features:

• Dominator hoops now feature a wider and more slip resistant step pad.

• Punched steel step pads on hoops offer extra grip

• Wheel-to-wheel sidesteps made of 3" round tubing

• No drilling required on most applications

• 3rd step allows for easy access to bed of truck

• Aluminum steps available and sold separately (see jobber price sheet)

• Built in our ISO9001 certified North American Factory

Additional Modular Features :

• Will ship UPS

• Includes punched stamp steel pads on main bar



Additional One-Piece Features:

• NEW one-piece design