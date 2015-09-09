Go Rhino Road Defender 5000 Series

Go Rhino’s Road Defender 5000 series push bumper for the 2016 Ford Interceptor Utility (ecoboost model) is designed to provide superior protection to the vehicles bumper and grille. The Road Defender also gives the ability to safely move inoperable vehicles away from the road, helping reduce traffic tie ups and accidents.

Features & Benefits:

• Road Defender Series steel push bumpers provide superior bumper and grill protection

• Fully welded 1-piece construction provides optimal strength

• Cross-Plate pre drilled for easy mounting of auxiliary lighting or additional equipment, giving the bumper increase light visibility and speaker volume

• Replaceable PVC push rail trim

• Will not interfere with SRS air bag system

Durable black powder coat finish with a 5 year warranty. Learn more at gorhinopd.com.