Westin Diamond Tread HDX Running Boards With Textured Black Finish, Are Here!

Westin Automotive is proud to announce the availability of HDX Running Boards for full-size trucks. Applications include Chevy, Ford, and GMC trucks. HDX Running Boards will be available as early as mid-June for the hottest applications in regular cab, double/extended cab and crew cab, for the 2015 GM 1500 and 2500/3500 HD Silverado/Sierra, 2014 Ford F150 and 2015 F250/350.

Made of heavy-duty contractor grade steel, Westin’s HDX Running Boards are ideal for the workplace truck and have tremendous appeal with off-road enthusiasts because of their extreme durability and classic diamond tread material. The HD style diamond tread provides a textured step area and features Westin’s textured black powder coat finish for added appeal. Each board features a 1-inch splash-guard that is integrated with the step surface made of a continuous single sheet of metal that preserves the integrity of the material. Each board includes a useful boot scraper at the front-end of the board for convenient cleanup prior to getting into the vehicle after a dirty job or some off-road fun. Westin HDX Running Boards are proudly designed, engineered, and made in the USA. Backed by a 3-year warranty.

For more information on Westin Products for this and other great vehicle’s, call our customer service at 1-800-345-8476.