Westin Offers Wade Wind Deflectors for Mid-Size and Compact Cars

San Dimas, CA - Westin Automotive proudly offers Wade Wind Deflectors in Tape-On “Slim” design and In-Channel design for a variety of 2 and 4 door mid-size and compact cars.

Westin Wade In-Channel Wind Deflectors are available for Ford Taurus, Crown Victoria, Honda Accord, Civic, Toyota Camry and Echo. Tape-On “Slim” design are available for Chevy Cobalt, Cruze, Impala, and Malibu, Ford Focus, and Fusion, Honda Accord, Civic, and Fit, Nissan Altima, Pontiac Vibe, Subaru Legacy, Toyota Camry and Corolla. All Tape-On “Slim” applications are a 4-piece set and most In-Channel applications are also a 4-piece set with the exception of the Toyota Echo, which is a 2-piece set.

Wade Tape-On “Slim” and In-channel Wind Deflectors are a quick and quality solution to reducing wind, noise, heat, and glare without compromising the entry of fresh air when windows are rolled down slightly. Wade Wind Deflectors promote the circulation of fresh air while minimizing its volume and strength as it re-directs the air up and into, or out of the vehicle. Their design deflects wind and noise from entering the vehicle for a more pleasant ride any time of year. They are made from high-gloss smoke acrylic, and are transparent, so, visibility is never obstructed.

Tape-On “Slim design Wind Deflectors apply directly to the exterior vehicle window frame and In-Channel design are flanged for easy insertion into the window channel are secured in position with 3M automotive grade tape for secure adhesion.

For more information on this or other Westin products, please visit our website or call customer service at 1-800-345-8476.

