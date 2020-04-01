Westin releases the new Push Bumper Elite for the 2020 Ford Interceptor Utility

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — Westin’s Public Safety Push Bumper Elite is made of heavy duty HRPO steel with 4 gauge uprights featuring 2-3/4” wide rubber strips.

The Push Bumper Elite is designed with maximum safety features and options in mind. Photo/Jason Ratcliff

It offers customization for your agency’s specific needs and provides the best in strength, durability and protection.

Choose a Light Channel to complete your Push Bumper Elite front-end protection unit, available in solid (no light openings), 2, 3 or 4 Light options.

Westin’s Push Bumper Elite is US patent pending.

Finish: E-Coated/Black Powder Coat

Light Channel: Sold Separately

Material: HRPO Steel

Visible Hardware: Black Plated Stainless Steel

Warranty: 3 Year

Features and benefits:

Heavy duty 4 gauge steel uprights

Interchangeable Light Channel (sold separately)

Wider 2-3/4" rubber strips

Pre-drilled for side-mounting LED lights

Pre-drilled to add Elite Wing Wraps (sold separately)

Lower tube for extra protection and strength

Pre-drilled to add PIT Bars (sold separately)

About Westin Public Safety Division

Westin Public Safety is a division of Westin Automotive Products, Inc., San Dimas, CA, that specializes in protective, functional, active duty vehicle equipment for the public safety sector. We offer agency’s the best in vehicle front-end equipment proven to preserve vehicle integrity and outperform standards for rigorous tactical maneuver technique testing.