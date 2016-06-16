Florida Highway Patrol Chooses Westin’s Elite Protection System

San Dimas, CA – Westin Public Safety Division is very proud to announce that the “Elite” protection program has been officially chosen by the Florida Highway Patrol to protect their Charger fleet. The Florida Highway Patrol tested and examined systems from several public safety product suppliers and determined that Westin’s Elite system best met or exceeded their agency standards.

The “Elite” protection system is designed for the high demands of the Public Safety Sector utilizing Westin’s over 35 years of front-end protection experience. The Elite system consists of three parts; Push Bumper, PIT Bar, and Wing Wraps. The Push Bumper features a sturdy “no-drill” bracket system attached to uprights that are manufactured from 4 gauge steel and pre-drilled to accommodate additional side lighting or speakers and our rubber push strip measures nearly 3 inches and is the widest durable rubber push strip on the market today. It is completed with a light channel that accommodates up to 4 emergency lights from Federal Signal (IPX6-IMPAXX), Code 3 (T-REX, XT4 and Chase), SoundOff Signal (nForce) or Whelen (ION-Series).

Westin’s patented PIT Bar Elite design uniquely attaches to the Push Bumper Elite, the core product in the Elite system. It is a vehicle specific contour design that provides the best “roll-off” for implementing PIT maneuvers. It’s made of heavy duty 7 gauge HRPO steel to withstand repeated on-the-job wear and tear. In a recent independent test, Westin Public Safety Division Elite program far exceeded the competition for sustained PIT maneuvering hits (over 125) and public safety vehicle protection standards.

Westin’s Elite Wing Wraps are the third build-on unit in the Elite front-end protection package. They quite literally bring it all together by connecting with the Push Bumper and PIT Bar Elite into a one-piece assembly that communicates one bold statement. The Push Bumper and PIT Bar Elite are pre-drilled for easy assembly of all three Elite system products. Elite Wing Wraps provide the vehicle protection you need up-front, minimize vibration typically encountered at high speeds, while providing added headlight area coverage. US patent pending.

About Westin Automotive

Westin Public Safety is a division of Westin Automotive Products, Inc., San Dimas, CA, specializing in protective, active duty vehicle equipment. Westin Public Safety products include Push Bars, PIT Bars and Wing Wraps for the most popular vehicles used by agencies today.