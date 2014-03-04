Go Rhino! Public Safety Introduces New 4 Light LR Series Push Bumper For Ford Sedan Interceptor

GO RHINO! Products is pleased to announced that we are NOW SHIPPING the 4 Light “LR Series” Push Bumper (for use with the SoundOff Signal nForce lights) for the 2011 - 2014 Ford Sedan Interceptor.

Description:

Go Rhino Public Safety introduces the Light Ready/LR Bumper for the popular Ford Sedan Interceptor (Taurus). The new LR Push Bumper carries the same tough look and function as other Go Rhino Public Safety Bumpers, and is “light ready”, which means the holes and mounting points are built into the bumper. The LR Bumper is designed to accept SoundOff Signal nForce warning lights.

Features:

• Accepts SoundOff Signal nForce warning lights.

• Features a channel style light bar that provides easy installation of LED warning lights.

• Fully welded 1-piece H-Frame construction provides optimal strength.

• Cross plates pre-drilled for easy mounting of additional lights or other equipment.

• Will not interfere with SRS air bag system.

Part Number: 5039-4L51