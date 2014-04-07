Go Rhino! Public Safety Introduces New Push Bumpers For Use With Whelen Warning Lights

GO RHINO! Products is pleased to announced that we are NOW SHIPPING two new “LR Series” Push Bumpers for use with the Whelen LINZ6 lights. A new two light version is now available for the 2012 - 2014 Ford SUV Interceptor (Explorer), and a new four light version is available for the 2011 - 2014 Dodge Charger Pursuit.

Description:

Go Rhino Public Safety introduces the Light Ready/LR Bumper for the popular Ford SUV Interceptor (Explorer) and the Dodge Charger Pursuit. The new LR Push Bumpers carries the same tough look and function as other Go Rhino Public Safety Bumpers, and is “light ready”, which means the holes and mounting points are built into the bumper. The LR Bumpers are designed to accept Whelen LINZ6 warning lights.

Features:

• Accepts Whelen LINZ6 lights (lights not included)

• Features a channel style light bar that provides easy installation of LED warning lights.

• Fully welded 1-piece H-Frame construction provides optimal strength.

• Cross plates pre-drilled for easy mounting of additional lights or other equipment.

• Will not interfere with SRS air bag system.