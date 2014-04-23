Westin Public Safety Division Introduces the PIT Bar Elite

Westin’s US patent pending PIT Bar Elite is a certified public safety tool for PIT maneuvering. It is the second build-on unit in the “Elite” front-end package. The PIT Bar bolts directly to Westin’s Push Bumper Elite at the ideal upper bumper level for implementing PIT maneuvers. Westin’s PIT Bar is made of heavy duty 7 gauge HRPO steel and features two, 2-3/4 inch wide bumpers with nylon bolted end caps for a finished look. Westin’s vehicle specific PIT Bar designs provide the best “roll-off” for PIT maneuvering. They also feature HD frame mounts for maximum strength and capability and comes with black plated stainless steel hardware for added rust protection at pre-drilled mounting points. Rigorous field-testing has proven Westin’s PIT Bar Elite to provide valuable capability to public safety agents in the field.

The 2012-15 Ford Interceptor Utility and Sedan are the first applications that will be available in late April with the 2015 Chevy Tahoe/Suburban and 2011-15 Dodge Charger Pursuit lined-up for availability in early June.

PRODUCT FEATURES

• Vehicle Specific Contour Designs

• Heavy Duty 7 Gauge HRPO Steel

• Steel Frame is E-Coated / Powder Coated Steel Bars

• Bolts directly to Westin Push Bumper Elite*

• HD Frame Mounts

• Black Plated Stainless Steel Hardware

• Dual 2-3/4 Inch Wide Rubber Strips

• Nylon Bolted End Cap

• US Patent Pending

Visit:

http://www.westinpublicsafety.com

Follow Us:

https://facebook.com/westinpublicsafety