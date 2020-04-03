CTECH Manufacturing announces ready-to-ship PPE, response equipment trunk storage

WESTIN, Wis. — Today we’re announcing a special effort; by stepping outside of our usual manufacturing practices we’ve built up a special stock of Metro series CopBoxes for the application of storing and securing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and other essential response items. That means; no lead times for this limited run of CTECH Manufacturing CopBoxes. These hard-mounted trunk storage units are ready to ship immediately to upcoming and currently-operating emergency responders and healthcare providers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

These hard-mounted trunk storage units are ready to ship immediately. Photo/CTECH Manufacturing

The Metro series CopBox features a single, wide-open storage bay secured by a locking flip-lid, supported by gas struts (See photos below). Access to the spare tire is preserved thanks to an extensively engineered ‘Lift Assist’ system working in accordance with our QuickLink factory mount location system. This entry-level storage unit will add a vital level of security to any popular mid and full-size response SUV trunk.

Model #: M40-301

Width: 40”

Height: 12”

Depth: 30”

Dry Weight: 61 pounds

MSRP: $495.00

Please call today for more information 715-355-8842. Limited quantities are available so please act fast.

About CTECH Manufacturing

We build lightweight storage solutions for mobile applications including; Police SUVs, SWAT vehicles, C.S.I. labs, and more. We launched our Tactical division with CopBox Cabinets which has become standard equipment in most new vehicle outfits. Ask about a CopBox in your next vehicle!