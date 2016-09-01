Estes Design and Manufacturing Inc. purchases automated weapon security and launches Estes AWS to protect law enforcement and communities

INDIANAPOLIS – Estes Design and Manufacturing, Inc. closed on the purchase of Automated Weapon Security late last week to form a new company, Estes AWS, which will manufacture and sell Rapid Access Weapon Lockers nation-wide. The Estes AWS products open electronically with no combinations to remember, which helps protect law enforcement by allowing officers to retrieve their weapons quickly in a critical situation. The security features of the lockers protect communities by keeping weapons out of the hands of criminals.

Automated Weapon Security began manufacturing and selling automated weapon lockers for law enforcement in 2011. With the resources of Estes Design and Manufacturing, the newly formed Estes AWS will continue to improve the products available to the law enforcement community and will offer custom design and manufacturing capabilities to make product enhancements and customizations.

“The acquisition is expected to provide synergies in both product development and distribution by leveraging the innovative, patented technology invented by Automated Weapon Security with the strong manufacturing capabilities and sales and marketing resources we have within our company,” says Ryan Estes, General Manager, Estes AWS. “Automated Weapon Security has created an impressive product, which receives outstanding customer reviews. By combining the products with our resources and talent we will provide best-in-class weapon lockers, which will help to better protect both law enforcement officers and communities.”

Estes AWS Rapid Access Weapon Lockers provide rapid access through remote entry and patented automated opening technology. The lockers are secure and tamper-proof, constructed out of 14-gauge galvannealed steel. The universal design allows for easy installation in a variety of police vehicles including but not limited to: Ford Interceptor (Taurus), Ford Interceptor Utility (Explorer), Chevrolet Impala, Chevrolet Caprice, Chevrolet Tahoe, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango.

“This acquisition accelerates my original mission to provide secure, rapidly accessible weapon storage at a competitive cost,” says Charlie Mothersele, Regional Sales Representative, Estes AWS (formerly owner of Automated Weapon Security). “After working with Estes for the last eighteen months, their integrity is clear. The overall quality is unsurpassed. The management of the company along with the character of everyone involved is impressive. The creation of Estes AWS will allow us to increase the marketing and distribution of our weapon lockers while also continuing to enhance the products to make them even better for our customers.

Estes AWS has already established partnerships to help launch its products to market including hiring Karl L. de la Guerra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of KDI Protective Services of South Carolina & KDI Tactical Operations Training Center, as a paid national spokesman. “As a 37-year veteran of the protective services industry, this is the first mobile gun locker I’ve seen that meets the needs for both security and rapid deployment,” says de la Guerra. “The remote opening feature allows the officer to maintain his position of cover while still accessing a patrol rifle or specialty munitions from their vehicle for other responding officers to utilize. Estes AWS has set the bar with their Rapid Access Weapon Locker for both law enforcement and the private gun owner, by protecting law enforcement through enhanced rapid response while protecting the community from stolen firearms.”

Estes AWS intends to grow its business by developing new products and markets for its Rapid Access Weapon Lockers. Engineering resources are being allocated to develop new product enhancements and new designs of products for the law enforcement community and other private and municipal customer segments. Visit Estes AWS at www.estesaws.com to learn more about the products or to request a demo unit or quote.

About Estes AWS:

Estes AWS formed as a result of the acquisition of Automated Weapon Security by Estes Design and Manufacturing, Inc. Automated Weapon Security began manufacturing and selling automated weapon vaults for law enforcement in 2011. Estes AWS provides its Rapid Access Weapon Lockers to the law enforcement community and others to provide secure, accessible and rapidly responsive automotive weapon lockers that are built to protect law enforcement and communities. Estes AWS has weapon lockers available for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks. Visit www.estesaws.com to learn more.

Estes AWS has hired Karl L. de la Guerra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of KDI Protective Services of South Carolina & KDI Tactical Operations Training Center, as a paid national spokesman. Mr. de la Guerra is compensated by Estes AWS, including receiving a percentage of sales.

About Estes Design and Manufacturing, Inc.:

Estes Design and Manufacturing is a full-service, ISO 9001-certified sheet metal fabricator founded in 1976, which services its customers with high-quality products, innovative design, performance and speed. Estes offers customers a combination of design, engineering, prototyping and manufacturing services using advanced technology. From conceptual design to full production, Estes’ staff of engineers, CAD designers, and manufacturing professionals collaborate to create an environment for rapid response manufacturing across a broad range of product and industry applications: medical equipment, appliance, HVAC, office furniture manufacturing, aerospace, and more. For additional information visit www.estesdm.com.