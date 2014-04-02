Go Rhino! Now Shipping Rear Cargo Area Partition for 2012-2014 Ford Utility Interceptor

GO RHINO! Public Safety is pleased to announced that we are NOW SHIPPING the Rear Cargo Area Partition for the 2012 - 2014 Ford Utility Interceptor (Explorer).

Description:

Go Rhino Public Safety introduces the Rear Cargo Area Partition for the Ford Utility Interceptor (Explorer). The new partition offers improved visibility and helps secure the cargo area behind the rear seat. The fixed window is made from Polycarbonate and includes a scratch-resistant coating.



Features:

• 14-gauge high grade steel seat back protection

• 1/4" Polycarbonate fixed window section

• Window is scratch resistant coated

• Extruded aluminum window frame with radius edges

• Pre-punched mounting holes for components

• Durable, semi gloss, rugged powder coated finish

• Powder coat finish test - 600 hours salt spray chamber

• All hardware is zinc plates for corrosion resistance.

• UPS shippable