Introducing the Estes AWS Storage Box

INDIANAPOLIS — Estes AWS is excited to announce our latest product, the Estes AWS SUV Storage Box! The Storage Box functions as a standalone product or stacks with Estes AWS SUV Rapid Access Weapon Locker and accessories. Made with 16-gauge galvannealed steel with a 150 lb. load capacity, the SUV Storage Box is the secure, reliable option to organize the gear your need.

Please contact us at 317-995-9742 to learn more about this new product and get pricing. You can also check out additional images and information here: https://estesaws.com/products/suv-storage-box/



• Dimensions: Inside – 39 ¼” wide x 17 ½” deep x 11 1/8” tall

Outside – 41 ¼” wide x 19 ½” deep (includes handle) x 14” tall

• No-drill installation for standard police fleet SUVs using vehicles’ hard-point mounts

• Designed to fit into standard police SUVs and still allows for spare tire access

• Customizable interior configuration (Comes standard with two black dividers)

• Stackable with Estes AWS SUV Rapid Access Weapon Locker

• Can be used as stand-alone storage box with multiple riser height configurations

• Black texture powder coat finish & black T-Handle lock

• Secure design made from 16 gauge galvannealed steel with a 150 lb. load capacity

Interested in requesting a demo unit for your department? Visit the Estes AWS website and we will get back to you within 2 business days.

About Estes AWS

Estes AWS Rapid Access Weapon Lockers can open electronically with no combinations to remember, which helps Protect Law Enforcement by allowing officers to be presented with their weapons quickly when the occasion arises. The security features of the lockers Protect Communities by keeping weapons out of the hands of criminals.