Large, Larger, Largest - There’s an SUV Cargo Caddy for All Your Storage Needs

If you have an SUV, we’re almost sure to have the right SUV Cargo Caddy™ for you. Three sizes, three colors, with or without dividers, with or without a locking latch – the SUV Cargo Caddy can be made to match your needs and SUV.

Cargo Caddy Features

Construction

Rugged, durable automotive-grade plastic with structural ribs on ALL surfaces for rigidity and strength

Matching carpet over 3/8" plywood insert

Drawer slides easily

Security

Guns, ammo and other valuables remain out of sight

Steel latch handle on the deluxe models

Deluxe models have a latch with an integrated key lock

Convenience