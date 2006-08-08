REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Large, Larger, Largest - There’s an SUV Cargo Caddy for All Your Storage Needs

August 08, 2006 10:57 AM

If you have an SUV, we’re almost sure to have the right SUV Cargo Caddy™ for you. Three sizes, three colors, with or without dividers, with or without a locking latch – the SUV Cargo Caddy can be made to match your needs and SUV.

Cargo Caddy Features

Construction

  • Rugged, durable automotive-grade plastic with structural ribs on ALL surfaces for rigidity and strength
  • Matching carpet over 3/8" plywood insert
  • Drawer slides easily

Security

  • Guns, ammo and other valuables remain out of sight
  • Steel latch handle on the deluxe models
  • Deluxe models have a latch with an integrated key lock

Convenience

  • Deluxe models have removable dividers
  • Easily installed by one person