Large, Larger, Largest - There’s an SUV Cargo Caddy for All Your Storage Needs
If you have an SUV, we’re almost sure to have the right SUV Cargo Caddy™ for you. Three sizes, three colors, with or without dividers, with or without a locking latch – the SUV Cargo Caddy can be made to match your needs and SUV.
Cargo Caddy Features
Construction
- Rugged, durable automotive-grade plastic with structural ribs on ALL surfaces for rigidity and strength
- Matching carpet over 3/8" plywood insert
- Drawer slides easily
Security
- Guns, ammo and other valuables remain out of sight
- Steel latch handle on the deluxe models
- Deluxe models have a latch with an integrated key lock
Convenience
- Deluxe models have removable dividers
- Easily installed by one person