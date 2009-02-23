TruckVault Announces Smith & Wesson QuickDraw

Sedro Woolley, WA - TruckVault, Inc., the world’s leading manufacturer of secure in-vehicle storage systems, is proud to announce the launch of a new Smith & Wesson metal handgun safe line. The Smith & Wesson Quickdraw portable handgun safe is the first in this line and is designed to handle all conceal carry firearms up to a 1911 frame. The Quickdraw is highly secure, extremely portable, and features a revolutionary gas hinge assisted lid that presents your firearm to you upon opening. Other notable features include an adjustable universal holster, and a keyless 3-tumbler combination entry. The Quickdraw is manufactured of massive 12 gauge cold roll plate steel construction which is able to withstand a shot fired from a .38 caliber handgun. The highly versatile Quickdraw is easily secured anywhere with the aircraft grade cable tether provided. Mounting plates and lockdown docking station are also available as added accessories. Empty weight 10 lbs. Approximate dimensions 13.5” X 8” X 2.8” Manufactured in the USA.

For more product and pricing information contact: Tania Kahlor, TruckVault, Inc. Licensed Products Manager (888)321-VAULT



About TruckVault Inc.

Since its founding in 1995, TruckVault, Inc. has led the secure in-vehicle storage industry by offering their customers the best products, service, and overall value in the marketplace. TruckVault customers are among thousands of sports enthusiasts, hundreds of local police and fire departments, all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, the US Secret Service, FBI, DEA, INS, ATF, U.S. Marshals, FEMA, BLM, BIA, U.S. Dept. of Energy, EPA, IRS, National Parks Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, USPS, and the BCBP to name a few. For more information about TruckVault, Inc., please visit their web site at http://www.truckvault.com.