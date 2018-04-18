TruckVault announces the hiring of Harold “Howie” Scheidt as Production Manager for Mount Jackson, VA facility

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — TruckVault Inc., the world’s leading manufacturer of secure in-vehicle storage solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of Harold “Howie” Scheidt to head up Production Manager duties at its newly acquired Mount Jackson, VA facility.

Scheidt comes to TruckVault with a great wealth of experience. In 1982 he graduated from Michigan Technological University where he obtained a BS in Wood & Fiber Utilization. He then obtained his Master’s from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee in Business Administration. Howie brings 35 years of Management/Manufacturing experience to the TruckVault team and will begin immediately readying for the opening of its newest facility in Mount Jackson, VA. “We feel very fortunate to have been able to land an employee of Howie’s caliber; he will be an integral part of our TruckVault management efforts in VA moving forward” said Al Chandler, CEO at TruckVault.

About TruckVault, Inc.

For more than 20 years, TruckVault has been building secure in-vehicle storage solutions for sportsmen, law enforcement, and commercial use. TruckVault has been recognized throughout the years as a leader in firearms safety and as a producer of top-quality products, including being granted the shooting Industry Academy of Excellence Award for Accessory of the Year and Safety Product of the Year multiple times. TruckVault has also been awarded the Cygnus Innovation Award. For more information go to www.truckvault.com