TruckVault Finalist For Shooting Industry Award

For Immediate Release - April 14th, 2004

Sedro Woolley, WA - TruckVault has been selected as a finalist for the Safety Product of the Year in the 2004 Shooting Industry “Academy Of Excellence” Awards. TruckVault manufactures secure drawer storage systems for the safe transport of firearms and other valuable items in the cargo areas of sport utility vehicles, pickups, vans and the trunks of sedans. The company won the 1999 Accessory of the Year award for its light truck storage products.

This year the TRUNKVault™ has been chosen as one of the top three nominees for the Safety Product award. TruckVault first developed this new line of products for the Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor used by law enforcement officers and quickly added models for the Taurus, Chevrolet Impala, and Dodge Intrepid. The locking storage drawer vault mounts in the top rear of the trunk cavity and allows access without having to remove other items from the trunk.

The Shooting Industry Academy of Excellence Awards annually honor companies, products and individuals who best represent excellence with the shooting industry. Voting Academy members include key industry leaders representing every level of the shooting sports business. The Academy will announce award winners at a Shooting Industry reception on April 16 at the William Penn Hotel in Pittsburg, PA.

For more information about TruckVault visit their website at www.truckvault.com.