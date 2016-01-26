TruckVault launches SeatVault products for certain Ford F150 pickups

Sedro Woolley, WA -TruckVault, world’s leading manufacturer of secure in-vehicle storage solutions is proud to announce the launch of its SeatVault product for certain model year Ford F150 pickups.

“The question was always being asked…Do you make a TruckVault for under my rear seat? The answer then was no but now we have responded. Not all rear seat areas are super conducive to putting a TruckVault in so we started with the Ford F150 models that allow for a solid and secure build. The crew cab versions provide us with a good flat floor and a cantilever seat mounts which eliminates floor brackets that tend to get in the way. For now we are limited due to the rear seat configurations of many pickups and SUV’s. However I do expect in the future to see us open up this market to other makes and models of pickups and SUV’s as we get better at working in and around the various manufacturer floor brackets and seat configurations.”, said Don Fenton, Director of Sales & Marketing for TruckVault.

About TruckVault, Inc.

For more than 18 years, TruckVault has been building secure in-vehicle storage solutions for sportsmen, law enforcement, and commercial use. TruckVault has been recognized throughout the years as a leader in firearms safety and as a producer of top-quality products, including being granted the shooting Industry Academy of Excellence Award for Accessory of the Year in 1999 and Safety Product of the Year in 2004 and 2006. In 2008, TruckVault was awarded the Cygnus Innovation Award.