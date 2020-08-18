TruckVault offering free ShotLock Handgun 200E Solo-Vault with every non-government purchase

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — From now through the month of September 2020, TruckVault is excited to be offering a free ShotLock Handgun 200E Solo-Vault with every non-government purchase! To redeem this offer, either mention it to your rep with the PROMO CODE: FREESL20 or include it in your quote request. Offer is valid on purchases made between 8/17-9/30. This is in addition to our free shipping.*

“The ShotLock Handgun 200E Solo-Vault is the world’s most secure Solo-Vault for home defense pistols and handguns. Constructed of military grade 14 gauge steel, the Handgun Solo-Vault 200 secures most pistols and handguns in a convenient location in your house, work location, or vehicle, making sure your firearm is close, secure and ready.”

Please Note: This offer is not valid for government sales. To receive this promotion, you need to place your order within these dates, not just request a quote. *Free shipping is valid only in the contiguous United States; liftgate & residential fees apply.

About TruckVault

Today, TruckVault is the most recognized name for vehicle equipment storage solutions in the sports, law enforcement and public safety markets. Now manufacturing in Sedro Woolley, Washington, TruckVault employs over 50 people internally and out-sources locally, further contributing to the U.S. economy.

TruckVault management and employees take great pride in their products and the quality they represent. You will not buy a better “in-vehicle storage solution” than one manufactured by TruckVault.

Buy Quality. Buy American. Buy TruckVault.