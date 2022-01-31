TruckVault Outlet

Check out our Outlet Store and score a deal on used and discounted units. Inventory is always changing. We currently have 36 units available! With prices starting at just $270, these TruckVault products are sold on a first-come-first-serve basis, so don’t wait.

Don’t see anything that works for your vehicle? Check back soon as we regularly update our outlet with gently used or discontinued TruckVault products.

NOTE: Products in the outlet which indicate the vehicle model they were designed for may only fit in the specified model.



About TruckVault

Today, TruckVault is the most recognized name for vehicle equipment storage solutions in the sports, law enforcement and public safety markets. Now manufacturing in Sedro Woolley, Washington, TruckVault employs over 50 people internally and out-sources locally, further contributing to the U.S. economy. TruckVault management and employees take great pride in their products and the quality they represent. You will not buy a better “in-vehicle storage solution” than one manufactured by TruckVault. Buy Quality. Buy American. Buy TruckVault.