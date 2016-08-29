TruckVault Pro Kim Rhode makes history in Rio

Six consecutive Olympic Medal finishes

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. – TruckVault Pro and USA Shooting Team Member Kim Rhode became the second Olympian to medal at six consecutive Olympic Games with a Bronze Medal in Women’s Skeet at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Rhode’s Bronze-Medal match ended in a shoot-off between Rhode and China’s Wei Meng.

Rhode arrived at the 2016 Olympic Games as a five-time Olympic medalist and the defending Gold Medal winner for Women’s Skeet. With her Bronze Medal in Rio de Janeiro, Rhode became the first U.S. Olympian to medal at six consecutive Olympic Games in an individual sport. She also became the first U.S. Olympian to compete on five different continents and joined Italian luger, Armin Zögger, as the only Olympians to medal at six consecutive games.

“It was never part of my plan to make the history books” said Rhode. “I was simply trying my best at every event and every practice and this achievement is a result of that.”

Rhode scored 72 points in the qualifying match next to China’s Meng who scored 73. Rhode secured her chance at the Bronze Medal during the semi-final match where she lost by two points to Italy’s Chiara Cainero and Diana Bacosi who scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.

The Bronze-Medal match ended in a 15-to-15 point draw between the U.S. and the Chinese shooter, resulting in a shoot-off. During the shoot-off, Rhode missed a shot after the ref called an irregular target, which allowed Meng the chance to win the match. Rhode got one more chance after Meng also missed a shot in her next round. Rhode secured the bronze when Meng missed a second target which ended the match.

“TruckVault congratulates Rhode on her amazing accomplishment,” said TruckVault Director of Marketing Don Fenton. “We are and were proud to support her no matter the results from the Olympics. Her can-do, never-give-up attitude is an inspiration to me and the employees of TruckVault everyday. Congratulations Kim, you deserve it!”

TruckVault partnered with Rhode in 2013 as she started her journey towards her sixth Olympic Medal. In 2008, Rhode’s prized competition shotgun was stolen from the backseat of her vehicle. TruckVault provided her the perfect secure, lockable solution to protect her valuable shotguns.

