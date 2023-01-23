REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Digital Edition: Police1 guide to patrol vehicle electrification

Download this guide to learn why EVs are a good fit for law enforcement and how to plan for adoption

There are an increasing number of police departments purchasing electric vehicles and that number will only continue to grow. Departments in Colorado, Ohio, Indiana, New York and California have all put electric vehicles into service for patrol officers.

If your department hasn’t yet made the move towards electric, in this series you’ll learn why the myths about EVs are selling them short, and what you need to know to transition toward an electric fleet.

Download your copy to learn:

  • How the Bargersville (Indiana) Police Department, which has been buying Tesla police cars for more than a year, is reporting savings from fuel and maintenance around $6,000 per car per year.
  • How 300-plus mile ranges, and the variety of charging options keep EVs in service.
  • How EVs’ inherent power availability means they are pursuit ready, but use very little power when idling with the HVAC running.

