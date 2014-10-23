SKIDCAR System, Inc. Receives the 2014 Z-Man Achievement Award from ALERT International

Las Vegas, NV (October 2014)- SKIDCAR System, Inc. company President, Dane Pitarresi, was proud to receive the 2014 Z-Man Achievement Award from ALERT International.

The ALERT International Z-Man Achievement Award was born in memory of Mark Y. Zylawy, a highly regarded Portland police officer who died January 27, 2008 in a tragic and untimely accident at the age of 40. The annual award represents what he stood for regarding Emergency Vehicle Operations Training and for the best innovative idea in police driver training. Mark was very outspoken about officers using the latest and most progressive training material available. SKIDCAR System, Inc. was honored with the Z-Man Achievement Award due to the company’s ongoing pioneering efforts to educate and train law enforcement on the latest new generation vehicle technology, specifically Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

The ESC WORKSHOP by SKIDCAR System, Inc. is a one-of-kind training program updating officers on the understanding of the Electronic Stability Control systems installed in all modern police vehicles. Depending upon the type of vehicle driven, possible changes in driving habits could be critical in avoiding unexpected, or even lethal outcomes. Through this program, ESC systems are exposed, explained, and understood through a proprietary classroom course presentation and hands-on driver training with the SKIDCAR SYSTEM®.

For more information on the ESC Workshop, the Z-Man Award, or ALERT International, please visit the links below or contact SKIDCAR System, Inc. at 866.754.3227 or info@skidcar.com

http://www.skidcar.com/esc-workshop/index.php

http://www.alertinternational.com/about/z-man-award/

http://www.alertinternational.com/about/

