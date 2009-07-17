Force 911 Installs 30 Hybrid Propane Fuel Units for Jackson County, Georgia Sheriff’s Department

Pendergrass, Georgia – Force 911 completed the installation of 30 hybrid propane fuel systems for Jackson County, Georgia Sheriff’s Department. The fuel conversions create a dual fuel system in each vehicle allowing it to run on traditional gasoline or propane gas. The county was able to purchase the propane fuel systems using seized drug funds.

Jackson County Sheriff’s department began converting all of its vehicles in March 2009. According to Sheriff Stan Evans, “Jackson County has seen a reduction in overall gasoline expense after installing propane. The long-term benefits of converting to a propane system outweigh the minimal installation costs. Propane costs less than regular unleaded gasoline and it qualifies for government tax credits due to alternative energy initiatives.”

Regarding the practicality of propane, Sheriffs Evans commented that, “From a usability standpoint, it is very easy to refuel with propane. The pumping time is comparable to gasoline which means we are not slowed down when needing to refuel our vehicles.”

Propane offers several other advantages such as extended engine life and reduced emissions. Wayne Abbs, President of Force 911 said, “We’ve started offering hybrid propane fuel conversions to law enforcement agencies because of the reduction in operating costs for vehicles using this technology.” Mr. Abbs added, “Many departments are naturally worried that conversions will sacrifice vehicle performance. But most notice no difference in vehicle performance when engaging the car’s propane system. Plus, propane decreases the amount of oil changes required. This is a huge benefit to law enforcement agencies that incur high mileage and helps to reduce their service expense.”

According to the National Propane Gas Association (www.npga.org), propane has the longest driving range of all clean burning fuel alternatives, fleets report two to three times longer service life, and small tanks result in lighter weight loads.

Safety is a primary concern for law enforcement agencies. Mr. Abbs stated, “This is tested technology. According to the National Propane Gas Association, approved propane vehicle tanks are 20 times as puncture resistant as gasoline tanks. It also has the lowest flammability out of all the alternative fuels.”

About Force 911

Force 911 is a complete source for law enforcement and public service vehicles, providing outfitting for various law enforcement and government agencies. Force 911 offers equipment installation, K9 units, propane hybrid vehicle conversions, department graphics and other services. Located in Pendergrass, Georgia, Force 911 is your single point of contact from vehicle design to delivery. For more information about Force 911, please visit www.force911.com or call 678-919-7911.