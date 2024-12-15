Plano Police Department in Texas deploys new Frontline C-45X-4 mobile command vehicle

PRESS RELEASE

APPLETON, Wis. — Frontline Communications, a division of Pierce Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) business, announced the Plano Police Department in Texas has welcomed into service a new Frontline Communications C-45X-4 mobile command vehicle. Delivered through Frontline Communications dealer Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, the vehicle represents a significant enhancement to the department’s response and coordination capabilities, particularly in crisis and critical incident management.

Built on the Pierce Velocity chassis and powered by a Cummins X12, 455-hp engine, the 46’ 2” mobile command vehicle is an advanced mobile operations center. With a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 62,800 pounds, the unit is equipped with four slide-out sections, a powerful 25kW generator, and six roof-mounted 15,000 BTU air conditioning units, ensuring comfort and functionality in all conditions.

The C-45X-4 mobile command vehicle features three distinct workspaces designed to support specialized teams simultaneously: a front crisis negotiation area accommodating seven people, a center intelligence workspace for four, and a rear command space for up to 15. Each area is optimized with solid surface countertops branded with the department’s logo, dual exterior displays with input/output panels, and a robust Crestron 32x32 video router system to streamline information sharing.

“This vehicle provides the size, technological capabilities, and flexibility we need to operate efficiently and effectively across multiple specialized teams during a critical incident,” said Sergeant Courtney Pero of the Plano Police Department. “With this new command vehicle, we can deliver the high level of police service our community deserves and expects. The vehicle also enables efficient collaboration with other public safety entities, further strengthening our community’s emergency response framework.”

Additional features of the new mobile command vehicle include a 42’ mast with color-keyed shroud, two full-height lockable equipment racks, and the ClearSky Intelligence™ Connectivity Solution. The advanced communications and connectivity package includes a Dejero Gateway LTE Bonded Cellular Router, Kymeta u8 flat panel satellite antenna, Motorola radio package, and an Axis perimeter camera system, among other tools. Equipped with Virtual Technologies 65” and 75” touchscreen displays, Flir-Thermal/HD mast cameras, and a Sigtronics intercom system, the unit brings real-time visibility and secure communication to any critical scene.

The Plano Police Department, the fourth largest law enforcement agency in the Dallas – Fort Worth metroplex area, serves over 294,000 residents with nationally recognized training, first-class equipment, and a reputation for safety and operational excellence. Throughout the new mobile command vehicle acquisition process, the Plano Police Department worked closely with the City of Plano’s Fleet and Technology Services divisions, whose involvement from initial planning to completion contributed to the success of the deployment.

“This project exemplifies our commitment to delivering advanced mobile command solutions to law enforcement agencies nationwide,” said Scott Beckwith, North Texas Account Executive at Siddons-Martin Emergency Group. “We are honored to support the Plano Police Department as they integrate this cutting-edge mobile command vehicle into their operations to help ensure the safety and well-being of the Plano community.”

To learn more about Frontline Communications and the latest mobile command vehicles, visit www.frontlinecomm.com.