Bell Helicopter Highlights Aircraft Designed to Serve and Protect at 2013 ALEA Conference

July 17, 2013 – Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. company (NYSE: TXT), will showcase two aircraft at the 43rd annual Airborne Law Enforcement Association’s (ALEA) conference and exposition, held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. July 17-20. Attendees will get an up close look at the Fairfax County Police Department’s Bell 429 and a Bell 407GX on static display. The Bell Helicopter booth, #581, will also host a Bell Training Academy (BTA) flight simulator, demonstrating the BTA’s industry-leading helicopter training solutions, as well as representatives from Bell Helicopter’s #1 ranked Customer Support and Service team.

“This year we are proud to showcase one of our airborne law enforcement customers’ Bell 429s as well as a Bell 407GX,” said Danny Maldonado, Bell Helicopter’s executive vice president of Sales and Marketing. “The Fairfax County Police Department relies on two Bell 429s for their power, speed and large, accessible cabins for both law enforcement and emergency medical service operations. The Bell 407GX is also flown by parapublic operators today, equipped with an advanced flight deck that enhances situational awareness and reduces pilot workload so these men and women can better serve and protect their communities.”

The Bell 429 is one of the most advanced light twin helicopters ever developed, delivering exceptional speed, range, hover performance and enhanced safety margins with a fully-integrated glass cockpit, advanced drive system and best-in-class WAAS navigation and IFR capability. The Bell 429 has more cabin space than any other light twin helicopter with flat flooring and seating for seven passengers and one flight crew. Wide 60” side doors and optional rear clam-shell doors provide quick and easy access for flight officers when every second counts.

The 407GX delivers power and speed with a smooth, quiet ride and a spacious, multi-mission ready cabin that accommodates six passengers. Built on the proven performance and reliability of the Bell 407 platform, the 407GX features the Garmin G1000H™ flight deck, providing critical flight information at a glance for greater situational awareness and increased safety. The flight deck includes high resolution LCD screens, hosting primary flight display and multi-function display information, as well as an Integrated Avionics System with Helicopter Terrain Avoidance Warning System, Helicopter Synthetic Vision Technology™, Traffic Information Systems and more.

Located at Fort Worth Alliance Airport, the BTA takes pride in delivering some of the finest helicopter training in the world with highly skilled professional pilots and technical instructors. BTA incorporates the latest technological advancements into its aviation training programs and continues to invest in the development of new, industry-leading initiatives to promote helicopter safety.

Bell Helicopter has received the Independent Customer Service and Support Award for 19 consecutive years from Professional Pilot magazine and been ranked #1 in Aviation International News’ product support survey for seven consecutive years.

The Airborne Law Enforcement Association’s (ALEA) 43rd annual conference and expo brings public safety pilots, tactical flight officers, administrators and technicians together for an educational and networking event. Exhibitors showcase their latest products and services to reach aviation unit decision-makers and end users.

Bell Helicopter, a wholly owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., is an industry-leading producer of commercial and military, manned and unmanned vertical-lift aircraft and the pioneer of the revolutionary tiltrotor aircraft. Globally recognized for world-class customer service, innovation and superior quality, Bell’s global workforce serves customers flying Bell aircraft in more than 120 countries.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell Helicopter, Cessna Aircraft Company, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Greenlee, and Textron Systems. More information is available at www.textron.com.