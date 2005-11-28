FARBER Specialty Vehicles Announces GSA Pricing

Twenty two models to choose from on GSA Schedule V. We manufacture a full line of vehicles in order to satisfy the diverse needs and budgets of the law enforcement field. Available as cutaway vans, walk-in vans, commercial motor home shells, FARBER Coaches and Prevost buses. Select a model that’s best for you based on body style, price and performance.

Mobile Command Posts

D.W.I.

Communication Centers

S.W.A.T Vans

Crime Scene Labs

Bomb Trucks

For more information, visit www.farberspecialty.com. GSA Contract # GS-30F-0008N