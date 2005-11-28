REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
FARBER Specialty Vehicles Announces GSA Pricing

November 28, 2005 12:45 PM

GSA Pricing Twenty two models to choose from on GSA Schedule V. We manufacture a full line of vehicles in order to satisfy the diverse needs and budgets of the law enforcement field. Available as cutaway vans, walk-in vans, commercial motor home shells, FARBER Coaches and Prevost buses. Select a model that’s best for you based on body style, price and performance.

  • Mobile Command Posts
  • D.W.I.
  • Communication Centers
  • S.W.A.T Vans
  • Crime Scene Labs
  • Bomb Trucks

For more information, visit www.farberspecialty.com. GSA Contract # GS-30F-0008N