Lenco BearCat® G3 on display at 2013 NTOA Tactical Operations Conference

Pittsfield, MA – Lenco Industries, Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of armored police vehicles, will have the latest model BearCat® G3 on display at the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) Tactical Operations Conference & Trade Show, September 22-27 at the Kansas City Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. This 4-Door BearCat® G3 will be en route to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office to join over a dozen other Lenco armored vehicles serving and protecting law enforcement throughout the state of Wisconsin. In total, over 550 Law Enforcement Agencies in the US rely on Lenco BEARs and BearCats every day, including 32 State Police Agencies.

The Walworth County G3 on display at the NTOA Conference is a Four Door variant, which offers 5 entry and egress points on the vehicle. This functionality greatly enhances tactical response and rescue capabilities in tight urban settings and Active Shooter scenarios. In addition, this BearCat G3 features Lenco’s Hydraulic RAM and a host of Low Profile lighting and communications equipment. Also included is Lenco’s award winning gas injector unit, which won a 2011 Tactical Innovation Award. Mounted on the vehicle’s hydraulic ram, this unique tool allows for fast delivery of chemical agents into a hostile environment from the safety of an armored BearCat®.

Like all Lenco vehicles, the G3 features only Mil-Spec steel armor plate certified to defeat multi-hit attacks from 7.62 AP / .50 Cal BMG, ceilings and floors that provide enhanced blast and fragmentation protection, and ballistic glass windows with multi-hit defeat and superior clarity.

Lenco is also pleased to sponsor the NTOA Conference’s annual Co-Host Night on Tuesday September 24. The Lenco Co-Host night will be held at the National World War I Museum at Liberty Memorial, located in downtown Kansas City. The event will feature ‘Jack Stack’ BBQ catering, Boulevard Brewery and full access to the museum and the top of the Liberty Memorial Tower. The Co-Host event is an opportunity for the Lenco team to thank the hundreds of law enforcement personnel attending the NTOA Conference, who put their trust in our company and our armored vehicles. Lenco is proud to provide life-saving armor to these brave men and women in their continuous mission to serve and protect.

Lenco Industries designs, develops and manufactures armored security vehicles for law enforcement, military, government and private security forces working to safeguard our nation’s homeland security as well as downrange in Iraq and Afghanistan. Lenco’s client base includes the nation’s most prestigious law enforcement agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department, LA Sheriff Department, Boston Police Department and the New York Police Department. Lenco has also designed and built Special Forces armored vehicles for the US Department of Defense. Lenco is a supplier to the US State Department, Department of Energy, ATF, US Marshals and other high profile government agencies. Lenco’s product line includes the BEAR armored SWAT truck, and several variants of the BearCat, including the G4 M-ATV, MedEvac and VIP armored vehicles. For more information, visit www.LencoArmor.com.