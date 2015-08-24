New Lenco Variant and Trade Show Schedule

Your requirements continue to evolve...and so does Lenco



Introducing the all new Lenco BearCat MedEvac ‘EXT’ Armored Response variant. Increased head room, more bench storage, wider & taller side and rear doors and medical equipment for TEMS response.



Heading to a Trade Show near you:

NTOA Conference, Salt Lake City www.ntoa.org

Tac Ops East, Arlington, VA www.tacopseast.com



EMS World Expo, Las Vegas, NV www.emsworldexpo.com



CATO, Anaheim CA www.catonews.org



IACP, Chicago, IL www.theiacp.org



Also available with the features you’ve come to trust - Hydraulic RAM, Gas Injector, Additional Side Personnel Door and many others.



Come and see the .50 caliber rated 4-Wheel drive BearCat our customers asked us to build.

About Lenco Industries, Inc.

Lenco Industries designs and manufactures armored tactical vehicles for Law Enforcement, Military and Government agencies located throughout the United States and allied nations around the globe. Lenco vehicles are trusted every day to protect our nation’s defenders and first responders in safeguarding our domestic homeland security, as well as downrange in hostile regions such as Iraq and Afghanistan. Lenco’s client base includes hundreds of Law Enforcement Special Response teams, including the Los Angeles Police, LA Sheriff SEB, Boston PD and the New York Police Department. Lenco is also a proud supplier to the US State Department, Department of Energy, US Air Force Global Strike Command, FBI, US Marshals and many other high profile federal agencies. Lenco’s product line includes the BearCat and larger BEAR armored vehicles, with several variants of each including the MedCat, BombCat, Riot Control, VIP and MRAP blast protected vehicles. For more information, visit www.LencoArmor.com.

Looking for grant assistance? Request it here: http://www.lencoarmor.com/grant-form/police-one-medevac-ext/