TORQ Defense Systems Unveils All-Electric Swift Response, Light Tactical Explosive Ordnance Disposal Vehicle to Meet Growing US Homeland Security Challenges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct., 2016 -- Birmingham-based TORQ Defense Systems today unveiled a new rapid response, light tactical electric vehicle (LTEV) for use by US law enforcement and government agencies. This swift and silent multi-terrain EOD vehicle was developed specifically to further enhance the readiness of America’s first responders. The TORQ LTEV enables a fully suited explosive ordnance disposal technician to rapidly deploy down range while easily transporting all the tools deemed necessary to identify, diagnose and disrupt suspected or real explosive devices. The high-torque LTEV’s rugged design and unique off-road capabilities deliver light tactical mobility in often complex, high-threat, high-density urban areas.

“We designed this purpose-built LTEV with input from EOD and law enforcement industry experts as well as manufacturers of specialized EOD tools and products” said Rick D’Andrea, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Our goal was to develop a highly capable tactical vehicle that can alleviate EOD technician fatigue and may also serve to reduce a first responders time-on-target.”

Custom transport capabilities have been fully incorporated within the vehicle’s modular frame design to accept and carry a multitude of mission-critical and incident specific EOD tools deemed necessary to execute a render safe procedure. The LTEV can also receive, tow and rapidly deploy a large vehicle bomb countermeasure system and this unique light tactical vehicle can be re-configured to serve specific agency needs including US Customs and Border Protection, HAZMAT, SWAT and more.

“The open design of this lightweight and stealthy task oriented vehicle easily lends itself to situational customization for a wide array of narrowly defined missions and applications” said TORQ Defense Systems President Steve Brown.

With a max speed of 30 mph, features include an overhead operator protection system, independent front and rear suspension, all-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, 18 HP electric AC brushless motor, 450 Amp motor controller, 48-volt AGM battery bank. The LTEV’s on-board charging system easily plugs in to any standard 110 electrical outlet.

About the Company: TORQ Defense Systems designs, develops and manufactures swift response, light tactical multi-terrain vehicles for use by law enforcement agencies. U.S. PAT. NO. D739, 304S

