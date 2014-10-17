AS&E Wins 2014 ASIS Accolades Award for Security Innovation

BILLERICA, Mass. (September, 2014) – American Science and Engineering, Inc. (“AS&E”) (NASDAQ: ASEI) a leading worldwide supplier of innovative X-ray detection solutions, announced today that the Company’s new MINI Z™ handheld Z Backscatter® screening system has been named an ASIS Accolades Award winner and selected for the best in show, “Judge’s Choice” Award, from amongst all ASIS Accolades winners. ASIS Accolades is an awards competition that recognizes the security industry’s most innovative new products, services, and/or solutions.

ASIS Accolades recognized the first-of-its-kind MINI Z system, the world’s only handheld Z Backscatter X-ray imaging system. The MINI Z system can be used by security and public safety officials “on the go” for fast, portable, real-time detection of concealed organic threats (e.g. explosives, composite guns, etc.), drugs, and other contraband in suspicious bags and hard-to-reach locations. To develop the MINI Z system, AS&E took the same Z Backscatter technology that made its ZBV® system the world’s best-selling mobile cargo and vehicle inspection system and miniaturized it.

“We are very proud of ASIS Accolades’ acknowledgement of the innovation and technology leadership that led to the development of the breakthrough MINI Z handheld imaging system,” said Chuck Dougherty, AS&E’s President and CEO. “The system’s compact design and affordable cost is helping us expand the application reach of our signature Z Backscatter technology into new security markets, such as public safety and local law enforcement. For example, the MINI Z system’s unique flexibility and imaging capability enabled local authorities to seize a large quantity of well concealed marijuana valued at more than $150,000 during a recent customer demonstration.”

AS&E will be honored during the ASIS International 60th Annual Seminar and Exhibits event (ASIS 2014), where AS&E will demonstrate the MINI Z system in Booth 3337. More than 20,000 security, business, and government professionals from 80 countries are expected to attend ASIS 2014, scheduled for September 29–October 2 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

MINI Z: The World’s First Handheld Z Backscatter® Screening System

The MINI Z system is a portable, single-sided imaging system that can go anywhere—inside buildings, aircraft, watercraft, and other tight spaces—and be used to scan unattended bags and other objects in the hard-to-reach areas where other systems can’t go. The system uses AS&E’s signature Z Backscatter technology, an advanced X-ray imaging technology that detects and highlights the organic materials that transmission X-ray systems can miss, such as plastic guns, ceramic knives, explosives, and drugs. The MINI Z operator controls the scanning function using a simple, intuitive GUI on the system’s dedicated tablet, which shows an image of the scanned target in real time—no set up required. Unlike density meters, trace detectors, and portable transmission X-ray systems, the MINI Z system produces an easy-to-interpret image to enable fast detection of organic threats and contraband behind non-metallic surfaces. Easy to carry and use, the MINI Z system is ideal for a wide-range of applications, including checkpoint, VIP, event, law enforcement, and airport and border security. Learn more at meetminiz.com.

About AS&E

American Science and Engineering, Inc. (AS&E) is the trusted global provider of threat and contraband detection solutions for ports, borders, military, critical infrastructure, law enforcement, and aviation. With over 50 years of experience, AS&E offers proven, advanced X-ray inspection systems to combat terrorism, drug smuggling, illegal immigration and trade fraud. AS&E systems are designed in a variety of configurations for cargo and vehicle inspection, parcel inspection, and personnel screening. Using a combination of technologies, these systems provide superior detection capabilities, with high-energy, dual-energy, and Z Backscatter X-rays. Learn more about AS&E products and technologies at www.as-e.com and follow us on Twitter @ase_detects.

Public Relations Contact:

Dana Harris Laura Berman

Red Javelin Communications, Inc. American Science and Engineering, Inc.

978-440-8392 978-262-8700

dana@redjavelin.com lberman@as-e.com