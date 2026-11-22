By Michael S. Burgess, M.S.S.

Small law enforcement agencies face the same recruitment and retention pressures as larger departments, often without the resources to compete on pay, signing bonuses, specialized assignments or promotional opportunities.

But smaller agencies have advantages of their own.

Purpose cannot replace competitive pay, benefits, adequate staffing, officer wellness or good supervision. Those fundamentals matter. Still, smaller departments can offer officers meaningful responsibility, close community connections and a visible impact on public safety.

For the many small departments serving towns, rural areas and close-knit communities, the challenge is to make those advantages real — and communicate them to prospective recruits.

The goal is not to imitate a larger agency. It is to strengthen what makes a smaller department worth joining and staying with.

That takes leadership. Officers must experience those advantages in their daily work before an agency can credibly promote them to applicants.

Nor does it require another program or committee for an already stretched staff. Agencies can build on the calls, recurring problems and community partnerships they already manage.

Here are five ways small agencies can make that approach part of their recruitment and retention efforts.

1. Give officers ownership of problems, not just calls

One advantage smaller agencies can offer is the opportunity to take ownership of problems in the community.

Officers who move from call to call without seeing problems improve may welcome the chance to investigate recurring issues, exercise judgment and help shape solutions. That is where proactive, problem-oriented policing can also support a more engaging work environment.

This does not mean creating a special unit or launching a major initiative. It can start with one repeat-call location, one problem property, one business district, one youth conflict or one recurring pattern that is already consuming officer time.

For example, if officers are repeatedly responding to the same apartment complex for fights, disorder or disturbances, a supervisor can ask one officer or a small team to look at the issue more closely. What days and times are calls occurring? Who is involved? What do officers already know? What role does the property owner or manager play? Are there lighting, access, trespassing, code, tenant or environmental issues? Who else could help?

This is practical, evidence-informed problem-solving: using calls, reports, officer knowledge and community input to guide decisions.

Next week, a chief, sheriff or supervisor can identify one repeat-call location from the last 30 to 60 days and ask the officers who know it best what they believe is driving the problem.

Addressing repeat problems can reduce demand on the agency while giving officers a greater role in shaping public safety.

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2. Emphasize the visible impact officers can make

Smaller agencies may be able to offer something that larger agencies sometimes struggle to provide: a direct connection between an officer’s work and the community’s well-being.

In a smaller jurisdiction, officers often know the people, places and patterns that shape daily life. They may know the business owners downtown, the school staff, the families on a particular street, the locations that generate repeated calls and the community members who will tell them when something is starting to change. That familiarity can be an advantage.

An officer who helps reduce vehicle break-ins in a small business district may see the impact quickly. Business owners may know who helped. Residents may notice the difference. The officer may feel personally connected to the result.

Seeing the results of their work can help officers feel connected to their community and department. While that may not outweigh a substantially higher salary elsewhere, it gives an agency something meaningful to offer.

Leaders should make that work visible. They should highlight officers who solve problems, build relationships, help youth, support victims, work with businesses, address repeat locations or prevent harm.

Next week, agency leaders can highlight one example of an officer making a visible difference, whether that is shared at roll call, in a staff meeting, on social media or in a conversation with local officials.

That is also a recruitment message. A smaller agency should not only say, “We are hiring.” It should show what makes the agency worth joining. The message to potential recruits should be clear: if you want to be more than a number, and if you want to know your community and be known by your community, this is a place where that kind of police work is valued.

3. Use technology and basic information to reduce frustration

Technology does not have to mean expensive new systems or advanced analytics platforms. Many smaller agencies already have information they are not fully using.

Calls for service, incident reports, arrest data, body-worn camera review, license plate reader information, business camera lists, dispatch notes, simple maps and officer observations can all help agencies better understand where their time is going.

With limited staffing, making better use of that information matters.

Officers become frustrated when they feel like they are running from call to call with no direction, no plan and no chance to get ahead of recurring problems. Supervisors become frustrated when they know there are patterns, but no one has time to slow down and look at them. Communities become frustrated when they see the same problems continue.

A chief, sheriff or supervisor does not need a full crime analysis unit to start. Next week, someone can pull the top repeat-call locations from the last 30 to 60 days, review recent theft reports for time and place patterns, ask officers what locations or people are creating the most demand, or put that information on a simple map, spreadsheet or whiteboard.

The goal is not to complicate police work, but to focus limited time where it can make a difference.

For current officers, that can demonstrate that leadership is working to reduce frustration rather than simply asking them to absorb more calls. Even basic tools can help agencies focus resources and address recurring problems.

4. Create opportunities through partnerships and small projects

Smaller agencies may not have full-time specialty units, but that does not mean they cannot offer meaningful work and professional growth.

Not every opportunity has to be a formal assignment. Officers can take ownership of youth engagement, school partnerships, business outreach, traffic safety, domestic violence follow-up, problem properties, grant projects, community events, crime prevention messaging or focused problem-solving efforts.

Partnerships can expand what a small department can accomplish.

Police cannot solve every community problem alone, especially when staffing is limited. Schools, probation, parole, prosecutors, code enforcement, landlords, business owners, victim advocates, public works, social services, mental health providers, faith leaders, neighborhood groups and community members may all hold part of the solution.

For example, if youth conflicts are escalating, an officer with an interest in youth work could help coordinate conversations with school officials, parents, probation, recreation staff or community partners. If a problem property is creating repeated calls, an officer could work with code enforcement, the landlord and neighbors. If a business district is experiencing thefts or disorder, an officer could help organize prevention messaging, camera coordination and directed patrol based on actual patterns.

When properly supported, these projects can provide opportunities to lead, develop skills and contribute beyond routine assignments.

For smaller agencies, this can become a competitive advantage. A recruit may not be joining a department with several specialty units, but they may be joining an agency where they can make a visible difference early in their career. For current officers, these opportunities can reduce stagnation and help them feel invested in the agency’s direction.

Next week, agency leaders can ask officers one simple question: “What problem in this community do you think we could address more effectively?” The answer may identify a practical project, a future leader and a retention opportunity.

5. Recognize prevention and problem-solving as real police work

What leaders recognize helps define agency culture.

If the only things that get noticed are arrests, enforcement numbers and call volume, officers will understand what the agency truly values. Those things may matter, but they are not the only things that matter.

If an officer helps reduce calls at a problem property, identifies a pattern before it becomes a bigger issue, builds trust with a business district or works with partners to prevent harm, that should be recognized.

Prevention, problem-solving and trust-building are also important police work.

Recognition does not have to be complicated or expensive. A supervisor can mention the work at roll call. A chief can highlight it in a staff meeting. The agency can share a short community update. The officer can be thanked publicly or privately. The result can be documented and used as an example for others.

Next week, leaders can recognize one example of prevention, initiative or problem-solving and explain why it mattered. That small act can show officers what the agency values.

For current officers, recognition reinforces that their initiative matters. For prospective recruits, it helps demonstrate what the department values.

The bottom line

Small agencies cannot solve recruitment and retention challenges through purpose alone. Pay, benefits, staffing and leadership still matter. But they can offer opportunities to take ownership, build relationships and see the impact of their work.

When leaders support those opportunities, proactive and problem-oriented policing can become part of the agency’s identity as well as its approach to public safety. That identity can give current officers a stronger connection to their work and prospective recruits a clearer picture of what the agency offers.

Small agencies should not market themselves as lesser versions of larger departments. They should show candidates what makes working there different.

For officers who value responsibility, community connection and visible results, that difference may matter.

About the author

Michael S. Burgess, M.S.S., is a 24-year law enforcement veteran, author, and founder of Proactive Prevention Strategies, LLC. He retired in 2025 as a Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant following a career that included patrol, criminal investigations, narcotics enforcement, supervision, and leading successful crime reduction and prevention initiatives. Burgess holds a Master of Social Science degree in Law Enforcement Intelligence Analysis and a bachelor’s degree in Public Affairs with a concentration in Homeland Security. He is the author of three books in the Proactive Crime Prevention series, focusing on the practical application of evidence-based policing, problem-oriented policing, and proactive crime prevention strategies. Through his consulting, training, and writing, Burgess works to bridge the gap between research and real-world policing, helping law enforcement professionals and community leaders implement realistic, sustainable strategies that reduce crime, enhance officer safety, and strengthen community trust.