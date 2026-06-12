3 mistakes officers make in the first 30 seconds of a call

By Jacob Abson

The first 30 seconds of a high-stress law enforcement encounter are rarely defined by a lack of training — they are defined by how quickly perception, communication and decision-making begin to degrade under pressure.

In those moments, officers are not simply responding to a call; they are attempting to establish control while simultaneously processing incomplete, conflicting and rapidly changing information.

What makes this phase so critical is not just what officers do, but how quickly their cognitive load increases once contact is made. Stress, urgency and uncertainty begin influencing attention, narrowing perception and shaping decisions before full situational clarity is achieved.

While training prepares officers for a wide range of scenarios, fewer discussions focus on how quickly judgment can shift during the earliest phase of contact — and how small mistakes in that window can escalate an otherwise manageable situation.

The following three mistakes are consistently observed in the first 30 seconds of critical incidents, and each can be corrected through intentional, scenario-driven training.

1. Committing to the first piece of information too early

Officers arrive at a domestic disturbance. One subject immediately states that everything is fine. The other appears emotional, frustrated or unwilling to engage. Based on the calmest initial contact, the situation is mentally categorized as low risk.

As the call progresses, additional information emerges — prior violence, substance use or unreported threats — that significantly changes the risk level.

What went wrong

The officer anchored to the first stable piece of information and failed to continuously update their assessment.

This is not a knowledge problem — it is a cognitive efficiency response under stress. The brain attempts to reduce uncertainty by locking onto the first “usable” narrative.

In dynamic environments, however, early information is often incomplete, filtered or intentionally misleading.

Training fix

Officers should be trained to operate under the assumption that initial information is provisional, not reliable. Training should reinforce:



Continuous reassessment throughout contact

Active comparison of multiple information sources

Structured follow-up questioning that challenges first impressions

Mental discipline to avoid premature classification

The goal is not to distrust information but to delay certainty until sufficient verification occurs.

2. Poor early positioning and distance control

An officer makes contact with a subject during a suspicious person call and engages in verbal communication at close distance. As the interaction continues, the subject begins subtle forward movement and changes in posture indicating increasing tension.

The officer remains stationary, focused on communication, allowing distance to compress until reaction time is reduced.

What went wrong

Verbal engagement was prioritized over environmental control. Once distance was lost, the officer’s ability to respond to sudden escalation was significantly reduced. This creates a reactive rather than proactive position.

Positioning is often treated as secondary to communication when, in reality, it is a foundational component of officer safety and decision space.

Training fix

Positioning must be integrated into every phase of communication. Officers should be trained to:



Maintain reactionary distance without breaking verbal engagement

Continuously adjust angle and positioning based on subject movement

Avoid static positioning during early contact

Treat space as an active decision-making tool, not a passive condition

The goal is to preserve time and options, not simply maintain dialogue.

3. Over-reliance on verbal commands despite behavioral escalation

During an evolving encounter, an officer continues issuing verbal commands while the subject’s behavior escalates — clenched fists, pacing, scanning the environment and increased physical tension. Despite these indicators, verbal instruction remains the primary response.

What went wrong

The officer prioritized verbal compliance over behavioral analysis.

In high-stress encounters, behavior is often more reliable than verbal response. A subject may verbally comply while simultaneously preparing for resistance or attack.

Training fix

Officers must be trained to:



Prioritize behavioral indicators over verbal compliance when they conflict

Recognize pre-assault cues as part of a decision threshold

Transition fluidly between communication and control tactics

Avoid “verbal fixation” during escalating behavior

The objective is not to reduce communication but to prevent communication from replacing observation.

Operational insight: The first 30 seconds are a cognitive transition zone

Across all three mistakes, the common factor is cognitive transition under stress. The first 30 seconds of a call mark the shift from information gathering to control establishment, requiring officers to process uncertainty while making decisions that shape the entire encounter. As stress increases, attention narrows, making early mistakes more likely and harder to recover from.

Improving outcomes requires training that goes beyond skill repetition and focuses on continuous reassessment under pressure, disciplined positioning during contact and behavioral recognition over verbal assumptions. When officers are trained to recognize and correct these early-stage mistakes, they are better positioned to stabilize encounters before they escalate beyond control.

About the author

Jacob Abson

Jacob Abson is a law enforcement professional and instructor based in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. He currently serves as a police officer in Oklahoma and is the owner of Abson Training and Security, with experience in overseeing safety and security operations in structured public environments.



He is a certified instructor in multiple disciplines, including law enforcement instructor development, defensive tactics, de-escalation techniques, crisis intervention, CPR/AED, emergency medical response, firearms instruction, and active threat/active shooter response training. His training background also includes scenario-based response development, use-of-force decision-making, and situational awareness instruction for both law enforcement and security personnel.



Abson’s professional focus includes the practical application of emergency response tactics, performance under stress, and officer safety principles in real-world environments. He has experience training personnel in structured settings such as schools, houses of worship, and community facilities, emphasizing rapid decision-making and coordinated response during critical incidents. He actively provides instruction in LASER-based active shooter response methodologies, incident command fundamentals, and defensive response strategies designed to improve operational readiness and survivability in high-risk situations.